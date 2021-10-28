Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.