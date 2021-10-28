Andra AP fonden Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in Twilio by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 42,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,157,000 after buying an additional 235,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 19,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.61.

Twilio stock opened at $345.66 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

