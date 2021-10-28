Andra AP fonden Sells 19,800 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,013,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,070,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 535,922 shares during the period.

UDR opened at $55.45 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

