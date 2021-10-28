Andra AP fonden Sells 41,400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

