Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as low as C$8.40. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 35,659 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.