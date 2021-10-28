Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of Angi worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

