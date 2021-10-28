Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

