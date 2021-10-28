ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 2,266.7% in October

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 2,266.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. ANRGF has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on ANRGF in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ANRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.