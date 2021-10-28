Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.76% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

AR opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $23,045,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

