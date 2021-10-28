Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68. 280,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

