Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

