Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AIT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 258,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

