Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

AIT stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.73. 3,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

