AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,035 shares of company stock worth $50,794,105.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

