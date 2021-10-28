Aragon Court (ANJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87,219.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $36.13 million and approximately $87,219.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00205982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00098644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

