Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 1,494,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,442. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

