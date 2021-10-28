Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

