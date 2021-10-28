Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,228. The company has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.