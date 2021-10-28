Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.54 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

