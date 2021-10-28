ArdCoin (ARDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $131,187.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $131,187.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00099621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.