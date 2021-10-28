Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

