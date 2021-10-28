Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 30th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

