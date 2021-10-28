Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $22.75 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $22.75 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

