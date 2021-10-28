Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Shares of ARES stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. Ares Management has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.
About Ares Management
Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.
