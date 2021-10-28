Ark (ARK) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Ark has a market capitalization of $244.12 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,866,728 coins and its circulating supply is 132,745,831 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

