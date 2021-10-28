Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $165.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

