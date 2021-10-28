ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.29-$1.36 EPS.

ASGN traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.79. 5,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. ASGN has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

