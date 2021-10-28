ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $123.39 and last traded at $122.01. 2,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.80.

The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

