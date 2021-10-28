Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,305.27

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,305.27 ($69.31) and traded as high as GBX 5,976.40 ($78.08). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,976 ($78.08), with a volume of 640,005 shares changing hands.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,702.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,305.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The stock has a market cap of £26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

