ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $1.0441 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASMVY shares. KGI Securities cut shares of ASM Pacific Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

