Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN stock traded up $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $154.91. 1,080,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.