Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

