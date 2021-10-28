ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,927. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.