Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,943 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.