Assetmark Inc. Acquires 38,891 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $218.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.10 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

