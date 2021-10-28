Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 687,992 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 687,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

