Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $24,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $72.04 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

