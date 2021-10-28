Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,845 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 130,437 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,765 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.63 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

