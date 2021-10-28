Assetmark Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

