Assetmark Inc. Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

