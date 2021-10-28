Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.56% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $349,000.

NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.