Assetmark Inc. Makes New $9.97 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,670,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386,935 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 214,701 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 293,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 48,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.