Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

