Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $56,236.68.

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00.

Shares of AC opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

