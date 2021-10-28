Assurant, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.80. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

AIZ stock opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

