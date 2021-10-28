Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASKH opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Astika has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Astika Company Profile
