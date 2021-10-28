Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASKH opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Astika has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Astika Company Profile

Astika Holdings, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses related to textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on January 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

