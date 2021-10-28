AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.18) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,994 ($117.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,149 ($119.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,558.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,218.18. The firm has a market cap of £139.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.20.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.