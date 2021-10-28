Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 406.75 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £562.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

