Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.50

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.502 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

TSE AYM opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60. The company has a market cap of C$953.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$6.90.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.56 million during the quarter.

In other Atalaya Mining news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$35,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,061.56.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

