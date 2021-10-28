ATB Capital Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

ATB Capital reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$43.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The firm has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$16.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

